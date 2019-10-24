Democrats and Republicans clash over closed-door hearing

After nearly two dozen Republican Representatives stormed a closed-door hearing yesterday demanding the impeachment inquiry be made public, President Trump is thanking his party for their tough stance.

Yesterday’s closed-door hearings were to hear testimony from Laura Cooper, the top Pentagon official overseeing Ukraine.

Republicans claim yesterday’s disruption was about transparency. Democrats say Republicans are trying to distract from the explosive testimony against the President.

“We should remind people that behind closed doors, there are some 100 members of the House Democrats and Republicans who are witnessing and asking questions,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durban, (D) Illinois.

It’s standard procedure for depositions to be done behind closed doors and yesterday’s proceedings were exactly how the GOP handled the Benghazi investigation in 2015.