Democrats moving rapidly in impeachment inquiry against President Trump

Democrats are moving rapidly in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

Next week, the Judiciary Committee is set to hold its first hearing featuring legal and constitutional experts.

Mona Kosar Abdi reports what Chairman Jerry Nadler sent to the President, plus the President’s message to voters in a key swing state.

While congress remains on Thanksgiving break, Democrats are already preparing for a busy December in the impeachment inquiry.

Once lawmakers return, it is the House Judiciary Committee that will take center stage.

Chairman Jerry Nadler writing that on December 4th, the panel will hold its first hearing in the probe to “discuss the historical and constitutional basis of impeachment.”

Nadlers letter addressed to President Trump also reminds him he and his legal team are welcome to participate.

The President also making light of the situation during the annual White House Thanksgiving turkey pardon.

“They’ve already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday,” said President Trump.

Meanwhile, a new New York Times report is also shedding light on a potentially crucial aspect of the Ukraine scandal timeline.

According to the NY Times, President Trump was aware of the whistle blower compliant when he ordered military aid to Ukraine to be released.