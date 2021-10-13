DHS announces border reopening between US and Canada in November

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After months of waiting, the United States will soon allow fully vaccinated Canadian travelers to enter the U.S. at land and ferry ports of entry.

“This border should’ve been opened several months ago,” Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.) said.

Higgins said reopening the border next month will help the economies of upstate New York and Southern Ontario, which took massive hits during the pandemic.

“All of those losses now have the potential to be gains and we want to move as quickly as possible,” Higgins said.

Higgins criticized the Biden administration for this long process and says Americans and Canadians were hurt by the delay.

“It’s a huge life quality loss and it’s an emotional loss as well, when loved ones are separated despite having been fully vaccinated,” Higgins said.

At first, only Canadians will be able to cross the border. But starting in January, any foreigner can enter with proof of vaccination.

“We need to focus on making sure this is implemented swiftly and seamlessly as much as possible next month,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said.

Stefanik emphasizes this as an important time to rebuild relationships with Canadian partners.

“My commitment is making sure that our Canadian partners, Canadian friends, tourists, feel that confidence in our northern border relationship,” Stefanik said.

The Biden administration has not announced the specific date next month when the border will reopen.