First Lady shares first look at White House Christmas decorations

‘Tis the season and the White House is all decked out for the holidays.
First Lady Melania Trump tweeted out a first look at this year’s decorations inside the executive mansion.
The theme is “The Spirit of America.” The First Lady says she is excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the Christmas season.
“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019
“The Spirit of America”#ChristmasWhiteHouse2019 pic.twitter.com/4zgxBJN4L1— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019