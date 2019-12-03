First Lady shares first look at White House Christmas decorations

The East Colonnade is decorated with a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Washington. This year’s theme is, “The Spirit of America.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

‘Tis the season and the White House is all decked out for the holidays.

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted out a first look at this year’s decorations inside the executive mansion.

The theme is “The Spirit of America.” The First Lady says she is excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the Christmas season.