Former New York City Mayor running for President

The field of Democratic Presidential candidates is officially getting a bit bigger now that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has announced he’s running for President.

The announcement came over the weekend.

With an estimated net worth of $53 billion, the 77-year-old Bloomberg is using his own money to fund his race for the White House.

He has already dropped a massive $37 million on TV ads, more than half the total spent on TV ads this year by the rest of the Democrats combined.

Bloomberg’s decision to run is seen by many as a criticism of the current Democratic field.

“Telling billionaires that they can just come and buy elections, that doesn’t make a democracy work,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren, Presidential candidate.

“That is why multi-billionaires like Mr. Bloomberg are not going to get very far in this election,” said Senator Bernie Sanders, Presidential candidate.

Bloomberg’s late entry is in fact too late in some states. He didn’t file for the New Hampshire primary, but he still can in Iowa and South Carolina.