Governor Wolf joins President Biden at signing Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

On November 15th, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf joined fellow governors and President Joe Biden at the White House while President Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law.

“I’m honored to stand with President Biden and my fellow governors to witness this historic moment, which will bring tens of billions of dollars in critical infrastructure funding to Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “These investments will strengthen not only our infrastructure, but our economy, our environment, and good union-paying jobs. It will undoubtedly move Pennsylvania forward and I am grateful that the president shares my commitment to addressing these critical needs.”

The new law over the next five years will provide more than 13 billion dollars to address roads and bridges along with 2.8 billion dollars for public transportation, 100 million to expand access to high speed internet, and more to Pennsylvania.

