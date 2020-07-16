Hispanic group to Congress: Latinos got less help in pandemic

Economist: Minorities need to recover if US is to recover

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A new report by Unidos US calls on Congress to help the Hispanic community hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hispanic advocacy group said Latinos got less help even though they reported losing nearly twice as many jobs as White Americans. Hispanics need to fully recover from this pandemic in order for the country to recover as a whole

Janet Murguía, the Unidos US President and CEO, said the help is necessary to “ensure that relief reaches the communities disproportionately impacted.”

The stimulus checks sent by the government also excluded US citizens and residents who are married to undocumented immigrants or spouses without Social Security numbers.

Democrats and even some Republicans, like Sen. Marco Rubio, want to change that for future stimulus checks. Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro also wants other immigrants who pay taxes to qualify.

“Many who are essential workers in the agriculture and agribusiness, in meatpacking plants,” Castro said.

AFL-CIO economist Dr. William Spriggs said for the US to recover economically, minorities have to recover, too.

“Studies have consistently showed that a $1 loss in income on their part leads to much more than a $1 drop in consumption,” Spriggs said.

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said the Democrats’ Heroes Act helps by extending the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits.

“It is important for us to keep working in Congress to help communities of color,” she said.

But Republicans, like Bill Huizenga of Michigan, say that money is keeping people out of the work force.

“My small employers are saying, ‘We have jobs available. People simply are not taking them,'” Huizenga said.