Historic week in the impeachment trial of President Trump set to begin Tuesday

A historic week in the impeachment trial of President Trump is set to begin tomorrow.

The President continued to blast Democrats this past weekend for impeaching him.

Meanwhile, his legal team is previewing their defense and legal strategy.

ABC’s Serena Marshall reports.

As his legal team prepares for trial, the President spoke to farmers overnight.

“We’re achieving what no administration has ever achieved before,” said President Trump.

With the impeachment trial clearly weighing heavy.

“And what do I get out of it by these radical left lunatics. I get impeached,” said President Trump.

The President’s legal team released its trial brief today, but they previewed their defense over the weekend.

A team of nine lawyers, in a six page letter, blasted the House impeachment effort as “poisonous partisanship,” and a “lawless process,” arguing “nothing in these articles could permit even beginning to consider removing a duly elected President” because they do not accuse President Trump of a specific crime.

“The Presidents brief file last night says very clearly the President did nothing wrong and you’re saying you’re not willing to endorse that statement?” said George Stephanopoulos, “This Week.”

“I did not read that brief or sign that brief. That’s not part of my mandate. My mandate is to present the constitutional argument and if the constitutional argument succeeds, we don’t reach that issue,” said Alan Dershowitz, Lawyer on President Trump’s defense team.

One of those lawyers, former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz—who also previously represented Jeffery Epstein and OJ Simpson—said on ABC’s This Week, “Is it your position that President Trump should not be impeached, even if all the evidence and arguments laid out by the House are accepted as fact?” said Stephanopoulos.

“That’s right,” said Dershowitz.

Democrats are expected to argue that President Trump’s conduct is the framer’s “worst nightmare,” writing “he must be removed from office” after asking a foreign government official to interfere in the race for 2020 by investigating his political rival and obstructing congress in what is “part of the ongoing pattern of misconduct for which the President is unrepentant.”

“The only thing really new about the President’s defense is that they’re now arguing—I think because they can’t contest the facts—that the President cannot be impeachment for abusing the power of his office,” said Representative Adam Schiff, (D), House Impeachment Manager.

The format is expected to provide Democrats 24 hours over two days to present their case.

Democrats are still demanding that witnesses be called, while a handful of Senate Republicans hope to postpone that until after the House presents their case and the President’s team responds.