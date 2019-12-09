House Democrats lay out their case on Capitol Hill as they push ahead in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump

House Democrats are laying out their case right now on Capitol Hill as they push ahead in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

Lawyers for the party are presenting evidence in the House Judiciary Committee’s second public hearing that they say shows the President abused the power of his office.

Republicans on Capitol Hill are pushing back, accusing Democrats of moving too fast.

ABC’s Mona Kosar Abdi is in Washington with more.

The impeachment hearing is off to an aggressive start with the top Republican on the panel accusing Democrats of steam rolling through the impeachment process as a means to win the 2020 election. But, Democrats say the urgency is necessary to protect the integrity of the upcoming election.

This morning, the House Judiciary Committee is gaveling in their second public hearing in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

In its first moments, Capitol Police removed a protester interrupting the proceedings.

Then, repeated objections came from Republicans on the panel, who are accusing Democrats of moving too fast.

“For anyone to think that this was not a baked deal is not being honest with themselves,” said Rep. Doug Collins, (R), Georgia.

In his opening statement, Chairman Jerry Nadler outlined the Democrat’s case against President Trump, declaring the President’s actions are exactly the type of abuse of power the framers intended to protect the nation from.

Nadler also defended the urgency behind the investigation.

“I want to be absolutely clear. The integrity of our next election is at stake. Nothing could be more urgent,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler, (D), NY.

The moment was followed by a heated exchanged in which Republican congressman Matt Gaetz took direct aim at Nadler.

“For the next four hours you will try to overturn the results of an election with un-elected people giving testimony,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, (R), Florida.

“The gentleman will suspend,” said Nadler.

The hearing comes as House Democrats are preparing and will likely soon release articles of impeachment against Trump.

The charges are expected to be based on evidence presented by the lawyers for the Democrats. Barry Berke, the first witness in the hearing and counsel for House Democrats, argued his case.

“The President put his own domestic political interest over the nations national security and foreign policy,” said Barry Berke.

The President has encouraged Democrats to move quickly toward impeachment, writing in part on Twitter, “if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast.”

…..trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to “Clean the Swamp,” and that’s what I am doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

His team claims they are “looking forward to a fair trial” in the Republican controlled Senate.