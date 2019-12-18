House expected to make historic vote on impeachment

The historic vote is now just hours away. The House met at 9 a.m. this morning to being taking up the articles of impeachment against President Trump, with a final vote expected this evening.

ABC’s Ines De la Cuetara reports.

Capping off months of investigation and weeks of public hearings, today the U.S. House of Representatives is set to impeach President Trump, making it just the third time in U.S. history.

President Trump is accused of obstructing congress and abusing the power of his office for personal gain when he pressured the leader of Ukraine to investigate his political opponents.

In a scathing six page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the president slammed impeachment, calling it an “illegal, partisan attempted coup” and accused Pelosi of “declaring open war on American democracy.” He added, “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

Speaker Pelosi responded on CNN, calling the letter ridiculous.

“I haven’t fully read it. We’ve been working. I’ve seen the essence of it though, and it’s really sick,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (D), House Speaker.

In her own letter to Democrats, Pelosi wrote, “if we do not act, we will be derelict in our duty.”

After a procedural vote, House members will get one last chance to debate the two formal articles of impeachment. They will have six hours to do so, with time equally split between parties.

The final vote will be held immediately after and is expected to pass along party lines, with even many moderate Democrats from Trump swing districts coming out in support of impeachment.

“I wasn’t elected to do what is politically safe, I was elected to do what I think is right,” said Anthony Brindisi, (D), New York.

Lawmakers are now looking ahead to that impending Senate trial. Democrats are asking to hear from four witnesses the White House blocked from testifying, including acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is making it clear he has no intention of calling witnesses.