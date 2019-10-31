House passes resolution today to make impeachment inquiry public

The house took a full floor vote on the impeachment inquiry today, passing a resolution that moves the impeachment investigation into a public phase.

It is a pivotal step in the process of investigating President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

It comes as a second National Security Council Official arrived on Capitol Hill, testifying behind closed doors.

ABC’s Rachel Scott reports.

On Capitol Hill, a historic step has been reached in the impeachment investigation. A fiercely divided house passed a resolution in support of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The partisan divide that has been brewing for weeks around this investigation has reached another boiling point.

“Tying a ribbon on a sham process doesn’t make it any less of a sham,” said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

“I don’t know why the Republicans are afraid of the truth,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (D), Speaker of the House.

Republicans are not backing down without a fight, unanimously voting against it.

“This congress records is more subpoenas than laws. That is the legacy. It is not just devoid of solutions for the American people. It is now abusing its power to discredit democracy,” said Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Democrats have the majority in the house and are largely unified behind the impeachment push. Only two members voted against whether President Trump abused his power by seeming to urge a foreign leader to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

“There is serious evidence that President Trump may have violated the constitution,” said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA).

The President has denied any wrongdoing.

Today’s vote makes a critical turning point. That resolution will allow for President Trump and his lawyers to mount their own defense.

Republicans will be able to propose witnesses, but Democrats who hold majority will determine if they are relevant to the investigation.

It also opens up the door for public and open hearings. A source tells ABC News that Lt. Col Alexander Vindman, who expressed concern privately this week to lawmakers over the President’s controversial call, is willing to testify publicly.

It comes as Tim Morrison, a National Security Council Official, testifies behind closed doors. In his opening statement obtained by ABC News, he said he wasn’t concerned that anything illegal was discussed.

The resolution is significant, but it is not a vote on whether President Trump should be impeached. It does lay out the guidelines for how the investigation moves forward.

The house is not in session next week, but could hold public hearings by mid-November.