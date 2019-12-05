House Speaker Nancy Pelosi directing Chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment

This morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said President Trump’s wrongdoing strikes at the heart of the constitution as she announced: “Sadly, but with confidence and humility, today I am asking our Chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment,” said Nancy Pelosi, (D), Speaker of the House.

President Trump will face impeachment.

ABC’s Serena Marshall reports.

“The facts are uncontested the President abused his power for his own personal political benefit. The President leaves us no choice but to act,” said Pelosi.

The decision to move forward is one the White House expected.

The President tweeted in part: “If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate and so that our country can get back to business.”

A top White House Official said on Wednesday that the President wants a full trial, live witnesses and all, in the Senate where his team plans to participate unlike in the House hearings where they declined Democrats invitations to question witnesses like the legal scholars who sat before lawmakers for 6 and a half hours on Wednesday.

“If we cannot impeach a President who abuses his office for personal advantage, we no longer live in a Democracy. We live in a monarchy or we live under a dictatorship,” said Professor Noah Feldman, Harvard University Law School.

The single legal scholar Republicans were allowed to invite argued Democrats were moving too fast and have not yet proved their case, but he did not defend the President.

“His call was anything but perfect. It’s not wrong because the House has no legitimate reason to investigate the Ukrainian controversy. It’s wrong because this is not how you impeach an American President,” said Professor Jonathan Turley, George Washington University Law School.

Speaker Pelosi’s announcement sets the House up for a full floor vote that could occur ahead of Christmas.

That would make Trump just the fourth President in American history to face an impeachment vote. If the vote goes as expected, he would be the third to be impeached by the House of Representatives.