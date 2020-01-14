House to vote Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment to Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced today that the impeachment fight will officially be moving over to the Senate on Wednesday.

We are also learning who will likely be representing the President during the trial.

ABC’s Serena Marshall reports.

After a five week delay, the House is expected to vote Wednesday, naming the impeachment managers who will act as prosecutors and who will send the two articles to the Senate for President Trump’s trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

The Majority Leader called the delay arbitrary.

“Nothing in our history or our constitution says a House majority can pass what amounts to a half-baked censure resolution and then insist that the Senate fill in the blanks,” said Senator Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader.

But that delay did lead to new evidence given to impeachment investigators just yesterday. An attorney for Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuiliani, provided his clients cell phone, which he says includes a “trove” of data, and tweeted out videos, set to music, showing his client with the President and his inner circle.

During Pelosi’s hold, the President’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton also offered to testify under a Senate subpoena.

The President said he may invoke executive privilege, though, to block him.

McConnell is still pushing for a quick trial with no witnesses, but that decision is up to a simple majority, 51 votes.

The top Democrat in the Senate, told The View, “How do you run a trial with no witnesses and documents, no evidence,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, (D), Minority Leader.

Meanwhile, President Trump is pushing for a full dismissal of the case.

“In terms of a motion dismiss, I don’t think one would have a chance of passing until after we’ve heard the case,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, (R), South Carolina.

With the trial set to begin on Tuesday, the President is firming up his own legal team. Sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News they expect it to be lead by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and the President’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow.