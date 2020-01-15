House votes to send articles of impeachment to Senate for trial

History is taking place this afternoon in Washington.

The House voted today to send the two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate, then have the House Managers named to prosecute the case walk them over to the Senate.

ABC’s Rachel Scott reports.

This morning, a long awaited announcement from the Speaker of the House set the stage for a historic impeachment trial.

“I’m very proud to present the managers who will bring the case, which we have great confidence in, in terms of impeaching the president and his removal,” said Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House.

The seven managers include a diverse group of lawmakers, including three women and two freshmen.

The House then sent over two articles of impeachment to the Senate as that chamber braces for a trial.

Lawmakers are still locked in a partisan debate over whether witnesses should be called.

“House Democrats may have descended into pure factionalism, but the United States Senate must not,” said Senator Mitch McConnell, (R), Majority Leader.

Democrats demands are now fueled by new evidence.

House Committees turned over 59 pages of fresh material to be used in the Senate trial, text messages, emails, and handwritten notes from Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is cooperating with authorities to try and cut a deal.

Parnas, arrested on campaign finance charges this fall, wrote on hotel stationary “Get Zalensky to announce that the Biden case will be investigated.”

“The evidence is overwhelming. The latest evidence with Parnas and Guiliani makes it even more so,” said Representative Jerry Nadler, (D), New York.

Also included, text messages raising questions on if former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was under physical surveillance by contacts of Robert Hyde, a Trump supporter who is running for a Connecticut Congressional seat.

Hyde wrote to Parnas “If you want her out, they need to make contact with security,” and texted “wow, can’t believe Trump hasn’t fired this ‘expletive.'”

Hyde declined to comment on these messages to ABC News, but said he did absolutely not offer to harm the ambassador.

Any vote on whether witnesses should have to testify only requires a simple majority. Republicans do hold majority in the Senate, which means only four GOP Senators would need to vote with all Democrats to cross that 51 vote threshold.