With no apparent shift in positions by Republicans or Democrats, the impeachment fight on Capitol Hill remains deadlocked.

Meanwhile, a new report from the New York Times is leading to a new round of calls by Democrats for impeachment witnesses.

ABC’s Serena Marshall reports.

As the year winds to a close, the impeachment fight is still grinding on.

No new negotiations over the Senate trial are slated to happen over the holiday, but the top Democrat in the Senate is pointing to new reporting that he says strengthens their call for witnesses.

“Our fight to have key documents and witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial, these new revelations are a game changer,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, D, New York.

According to the New York Times, there were concerns over the legality of President Trump’s decision to freeze $400 million in military aid to Ukraine and that acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Assistant to the President Robert Blair knew the decision would receive backlash from congress.

Blair reportedly wrote in an email one week after the freeze was put into effect, “expect Congress to become unhinged.”

Also according to the NY Times, in August, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and National Security Adviser John Bolton met with the President in the oval office urging him to release the funds. Bolton allegedly argued, according to one official, “this is in America’s interest.”

President Trump reportedly responded “Ukraine is a corrupt country. We are pissing away our money.”

“We don’t now how these witnesses will testify, we don’t know what the documents, if we get our hands on them, will say. Maybe they’ll be exculpatory of President Trump or maybe they’ll be further condemning President Trump’s actions. We don’t know, but we should see them,” said Senator Schumer.

The President did not respond directly to the new reporting, but wrote on Twitter in part today, “The Democrats will do anything to avoid a trial in the Senate in order to protect sleepy Joe Biden.”

The Democrats will do anything to avoid a trial in the Senate in order to protect Sleepy Joe Biden, and expose the millions and millions of dollars that “Where’s” Hunter, & possibly Joe, were paid by companies and countries for doing NOTHING. Joe wants no part of this mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Congress remains on recess, the House Speaker has yet to forward the articles of impeachment over to the Senate, but the Majority Leader has previously argued that lawmakers have “heard enough,” even as at least one moderate Republican, Senator Susan Collins of Maine, is now indicating she is open to witnesses.