Impeachment hearings saw four key witnesses publicly testify on Capitol Hill Tuesday

The high-stakes impeachment investigation hearings saw four key witnesses publicly testify on Capitol Hill Tuesday as President Trump continues to slam the investigation as a scam and a hoax.

Britt Conway has the latest.

“I have learned many things that I did not know at the time of the events in question,” said Kurt Volker, Former Special Envoy to Ukraine.

Former Special Envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, flipping his script from his past testimony to House impeachment investigators, now saying he realized Ukraine aid was in fact linked to a dirt for dollars scheme.

“I opposed the hold on U.S. security assistance as soon as I learned about it on July 18th. I though we could turn it around before the Ukrainians ever knew or became alarmed about it,” said Volker.

Former National Security Council Aide Tim Morrison testified that Vice President Pence did not mention investigations being the reason U.S. aid to Ukraine was held up during a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

“He represented his support for the aide. He represented the strong commitment of the United States to Ukraine and he explained that President Trump, because this is after the Politico article had come out that made it clear there was a hold,” said Tim Morrison, Former National Security Council Aide.

This comes after a full day of testimony from Pence aide, Jennifer Williams, and National Security Council Official Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman.

President Trump again lashed out against the investigation.

“You have a kangaroo court headed by little shifty Schiff. Where we don’t have lawyers, we don’t have witnesses, we don’t have anything. And yet, I just got to watch and the Republicans are absolutely killing it. They are doing so well, because it’s a scam, a big scam,” said President Donald Trump.