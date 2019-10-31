Impeachment inquiry enters new stage today

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The impeachment inquiry is entering a new stage today as the house prepares to vote on a measure formalizing the next steps of the impeachment inquiry.

ABC’s Ines De La Cuetara has the report.

This morning, House Democrats are gearing up to take the impeachment inquiry to a whole new level as the full house prepares to vote on a resolution today laying out the rules for next steps in the investigation, including procedures for public hearings.

Congressional Republicans still opposing the process.

“Speaker Pelosi has initiated a bizarre process,” said Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader.

But they are struggling to explain the substance coming out of those hearings that is raising even more questions about the phone call that kicked off the inquiry.

The White House has insisted it released a complete transcript of the conversation between President Trump and the President of Ukraine.

“Word for word, comma for comma. Done by people that do it for a living. We had an exact transcript,” said President Trump.

But earlier this week, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was on that call, reportedly told lawmakers that crucial phrases were left out.

According to the New York Times, Vindman testified the document released by the White House did not include comments from the President, that there were recordings of former Vice President Joe Biden discussing corruption, and it did not reflect the Ukrainian President making an explicit mention of the company Biden’s son worked for.

On Wednesday, more damning testimony from Trump’s nominee for Russia Ambassador John Sullivan.

“Soliciting investigations into a domestic political opponent. I don’t think that would be in accord with our values,” said John Sullivan, Ambassador to Russia nominee.

Democrats are now summoning the President’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton. His attorney tells ABC News that Bolton will not appear voluntarily, but will accept a subpoena.

Tim Morrison testifies today. He is the top Russia expert on the National Security Council. He is expected to leave his White House post soon.