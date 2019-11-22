Impeachment inquiry to enter new phase following two weeks of hearings

In Washington, the ongoing impeachment inquiry is poised to enter a new phase following two weeks of marathon hearings.

Now, the White House is said to be gearing up for an all but assured Senate impeachment trial.

ABC’s Elizabeth Hur is in New York with the latest.

House Democrats are wrapping up two weeks of public impeachment hearings, convinced the testimonies they heard are proof President Trump abused his power.

“This President believes he is above the law, beyond accountability and I would just say to people watching here at home and around the world, in the words of my great colleague, ‘we are better than that.’ We are adjourned,” said Adam Schiff, (D), California.

The scheduled public hearings ended Thursday with former Top National Security Council Official, Fiona Hill quoting former National Security Adviser, John Bolton, as calling the President’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, “hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.”

“Did you understand what he meant by that?” said Daniel Goldman, Questioner for House Democrats.

“He was clearly pushing forward issues and ideas that would, you know, probably come back to haunt us. In fact, I think that’s where we are today,” said Fiona Hill, National Security Council Official.

Republicans call the Democrats push to impeach the President a “political hit job.”

“The Democrats promised they would be different. They promised they would govern. We found out from the very first day of swearing in that their true goal here was to impeach the President,” said Kevin McCarthy, (R), California House Minority Leader.

Even still, the White House is now bracing for an impeachment trial with Senior Administration officials meeting to talk strategy and President Trump hosting a lunch with eight GOP Senators, including two of his critics, Mitt Romney and Susan Collins.

If the House votes to impeach, that’s when the process moves to the GOP controlled Senate. It takes two-thirds of the Senate to convict and remove the President from office.