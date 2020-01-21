Impeachment trial set to begin Tuesday

Now to the upcoming historic week in Washington as the country braces for the impeachment of President Trump. The trial is set to essentially begin today.

On the eve of the president’s impeachment trial, the house managers in charge of prosecuting the case crossing the capitol to check out the turf they’ll be arguing their case on.

Tight lipped, as the legal back and forth already underway. The president team of nine lawyers outlining the arguments they’ll make at the trial in a one hundred and seventy page legal brief. Stating the president “did nothing wrong,” “did not commit a crime,” and that even the Democrats argument of “abuse of power does not rise to an impeachable offense,” and therefore there’s no valid reason for impeachment. Something one of his lawyers argued over the weekend.

Democrats responding that a criminal offense is not required for impeaching and calling the president’s defense “a chilling assertion” and “dead wrong”.

The framers deliberately drafted a constitution that allows the Senate to remove a president who abuses their power to cheat in elections, betray our national security, and ignore checks and balances.

And with less than 24 hours to go, the format just beginning to take shape. the majority leader releasing its resolution late Monday night, giving both sides 24 hours over 2 days to make their case, followed by a senator Q & A, and up or down vote on if they will call witnesses. Something democrats continue to demand.

“we will force votes on witnesses and documents, and we will force up to four Republicans to side with the constitution,” said Senator Chuck Schumer. As for new witnesses and evidence though, the Connell resolution does allow for previous gathered house materials to be included but as a later vote on the question of new materials, such as testimonies and documents.