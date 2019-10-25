Justice Department launching criminal investigation into Russia probe

In Washington it is a tale of two investigations as the Justice Department announces it is now launching a criminal investigation into the Russia probe.

For months, President Trump claimed the Muller investigation was a witch hunt and illegal. Now, the Justice Department will open a criminal investigation to look into the origins of Muller’s investigation.

The move will allow the leading U.S. Attorney to subpoena witnesses, seek a grand jury, and bring criminal charges.

“Were other people at the highest levels of the DOJ and the FBI using that office and betraying the public trust to try to interfere with the 2016 election? Was there obstruction of justice? Was there destruction of evidence? I think we all have an interest in knowing that,” said Kellyanne Conway, White House Councilor.

Meanwhile, House Democrats will hear from another state department official tomorrow, and as of now, four other officials next week as they continue to build their case.