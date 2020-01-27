LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Trump resumes in the U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (WFLA) - President Donald Trump's legal team will continue presenting opening arguments in his impeachment trial on Monday as Democrats ramp up their calls for John Bolton to testify.

The renewed push for the former national security adviser's testimony comes after the New York Times reported that an unpublished draft of his forthcoming book contradicts a key defense argument in the impeachment. According to the report, Bolton claims in his book that Trump tied the withholding of aid to Ukraine to the demand that the country investigate Joe Biden.