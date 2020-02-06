Breaking News
LIVE: President Trump to deliver remarks following impeachment trial acquittal
Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

LIVE: President Trump to deliver remarks following impeachment trial acquittal

Washington-DC
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar