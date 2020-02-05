LIVE: State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) - President Donald Trump will strike an optimistic tone Tuesday night when he delivers this year's State of the Union address, focusing on issues central to his 2016 election and his 2020 reelection bid. But there's one topic no one really knows if he'll address tonight until he starts speaking: Impeachment.

In last year's State of the Union address, President Trump called for an end to an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.