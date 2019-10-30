New information emerging from first White House Official to appear before congress regarding President Trump’s phone call with the leader of Ukraine

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

New information is emerging about the testimony from the first White House Official to appear before congress regarding President Trump’s phone call with the leader of Ukraine.

The Army Officer who heard the call between President Trump and the Ukrainian leader reportedly told lawmakers that crucial words and phrases were omitted from the transcript released by the White House.

ABC’s Elizabeth Hur is in New York with the latest.

According to the New York Times, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman told house impeachment investigators that “while some of his edits appeared to have been successful, two corrections were not made.”

Vindman heard firsthand that call between President Trump and the Ukrainian President at the center of the impeachment probe.

The New York Times reports that Vindman told lawmakers that the call included “an explicit mention by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, of Burisma Holdings, the energy company whose board employed Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter.”

Another omission is where a set of ellipses appears, according to Vindman who reportedly said that is when “Mr. Trump said there were tapes of Mr. Biden,” an apparent reference to Joe Biden’s comments about his involvement in getting Ukraine to oust a prosecutor, Biden’s move, defended by several high profile international leaders.

“I want to thank Colonel Vindman for his courage in coming forward,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, Chairman House Intelligence Committee.

Democrats are praising Vindman, while accusing Republicans of pressing the Army Officer to reveal the identity of the whistle blower, whose complaint triggered the impeachment inquiry. With Democrats set to vote tomorrow to take their investigation public, Republicans call the move too little too late.

“But what’s most important to the American public, we all have the phone call, we all have the transcript. We were all able to see there was no quid pro quo,” said Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader.

Vindman’s deposition got heated at times with Democrats accusing Republicans of pressing Vindman in an effort to identify the whistle blower. Vindman maintained that he is not the whistle blower and doesn’t know who it could be.