New information from new emails fill in timeline for aid to Ukraine

New information from new emails seem to fill in a timeline for aid to Ukraine.

Those emails were heavily redacted, but they add new details to the timeline of aid to Ukraine and with that it means new calls for those on the emails to testify.

As Republicans and Democrats continue to spar over impeachment, new details from new emails are filling in the timeline of events surrounding the freezing of nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Just 91 minutes after the now infamous phone call between President Trump and Ukraine’s President, Michael Duffey, a senior official with the office of budget management, emailed the Pentagon to “please hold off” on that funding to Ukraine, requesting they keep it quiet “given the sensitive nature of the request.”

Duffey is one of four witnesses who Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he wants to hear from during the Senate trial.

On the campaign trail though, impeachment is not part of the candidates case. As the candidates vie for the parties nomination to take on President Trump in Washington, the impeachment battle is at a standstill. Lawmakers are on recess until the new year and the Majority and Minority Leaders continue to be at a stalemate over witnesses.