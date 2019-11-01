New ISIS leader sends overnight message to U.S.

The terrorist organization ISIS sends a global message about a change in leadership after the U.S. Raid that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

ABC’s Ian Panell reports from Northern Iraq.

Overnight, a new ISIS leader was announced just days after Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up as Delta Force Commandos closed in.

In a newly released audio message, ISIS for the first time acknowledging Baghdadi’s death, announcing Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as the leader, although little is known about him.

Later in that same message, the group threatening the United States and warning not to be too happy or arrogant, insulting the U.S. as a joke of nation, saying America’s fate is controlled by a stupid old man who goes to sleep with one opinion and wakes up with another.

U.S. military commanders say the fight against ISIS is far from over and they are ready for whatever comes next.

As if to underscore that threat, overnight, there were clashes and raids against ISIS cells in Iraq.