Open door hearings on impeachment inquiry to begin next week

On Capitol Hill, officials have announced open door hearings on the impeachment inquiry will begin next week.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announced public hearings will begin next Wednesday.

Career State Department Official George Kent and acting Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor will testify.

Friday, they’ll hear from former U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

All three have already testified behind closed doors.

Republicans have argued that the transcripts don’t show anything new.

The Trump Administration has ordered witnesses to defy subpoenas, but now the White House is adding an Impeachment Communications Team to respond to witness testimony.