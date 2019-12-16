Preparations underway for articles of impeachment

It’s shaping up to be a historic week on Capitol Hill as preparations are underway in the articles of impeachment against President Trump.

The House Judiciary Committee released it’s 658 page report detailing their case for the two articles of impeachment; abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

Some leading Senate Republicans are already forecasting an acquittal before the trial has even started, prompting Democrats to argue that Senators are supposed to render “impartial justice” during a trial.

“I am, clearly, made up my mind. I’m not trying to hide the fact that I have disdain for the accusations and the process,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, (R), South Carolina.

“I hope that the Senators will insist on getting the documents, on hearing from the witnesses, on making up their own mind,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, (D), California.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pushing for testimony from White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Former National Security Advisor John Bolton. Both refused to participate in the House investigation.