President acquitted in Senate impeachment trial

In Washington, a powerful moment took place on the Senate floor as the President was acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial, but it was not a partisan vote.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney broke with the President and his party, announcing a vote to convict President Trump.

ABC’s Mona Kosar Abdi reports.

The third impeachment trial of a sitting President in U.S. history has ended in an acquittal.

All Democratic Senators voted to convict and remove President Trump on two articles of impeachment and remove him from office.

The President had expected at least one Democrat to vote for acquittal, making the vote bipartisan. It turned out it was bipartisan, but not in the way he expected.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney broke ranks. “My faith is at the heart of who I am,” said Senator Mitt Romney, (R), Utah.

Romney became the first U.S. Senator to vote to convict a President of his own political party.

“It was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values. Perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine,” said Senator Romney.

Romney voted to acquit on the obstruction of congress charge. Several vulnerable red-state Democrats also wrestled with their decision on whether to convict or acquit President Trump.

“Accordingly, I will vote to convict the President on both articles of impeachment. In doing so, I am mindful that in a Democracy there is nothing more sacred than the right to vote and respecting the will of the people,” said Senator Doug Jones, (D), Alabama.

President Trump delivered his third State of the Union Address it the very same chamber he was impeached in, avoiding direct mention of the trial, but sending the following message to the joint session of Congress.

“We must never forget that the only victories that matter in Washington are victories that deliver for the American people,” said President Trump.

Romney’s decision is consequential. The President has long dismissed his impeachment as purely partisan, but the Utah Senator’s vote to convict now contradicts that claim.