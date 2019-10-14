President Trump facing bipartisan criticism for decision to withdrawal U.S. Forces from Northern Syria

(ABC News-Washington)- President Trump is facing bipartisan criticism for his decision to order a withdrawal of U.S. Forces from Northern Syria.

Mona Kosar Abdi has the story.

Following President Trump’s decision to pullback about 30 U.S. Troops from Syria’s Northern border, Turkey’s brutal assault on U.S. backed Kurdish Troops and civilians continues.

A video, obtained by the New York Times, appears to show Kurdish prisoners lying on the ground moments before being executed.

The President took to Twitter Sunday to defend his decision, writing in part: “Very smart not to be involved in the intense fighting along the Turkish border.”

Very smart not to be involved in the intense fighting along the Turkish Border, for a change. Those that mistakenly got us into the Middle East Wars are still pushing to fight. They have no idea what a bad decision they have made. Why are they not asking for a Declaration of War? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

ABC News confirmed that the President has ordered a full withdrawal of about 1000 Troops from the North, even as the administration denies its original Troop pullback contributed to this deteriorating situation.

The administration is now saying it is ready to impose severe sanctions on Turkey.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who has been uncharacteristically critical of the President’s decision to withdrawal Troops, today wrote, “Good decision by President Trump to work with congress to impose crippling sanctions against Turkey.”

However, Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer plans to demand a vote on the senate floor, opposing the President’s decision, which he says would undo a largely successfully strategy that has crippled ISIS.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Defense Force (SDF) warns Turkey’s attacks will continue to allow ISIS fighters to flee prisons, leading to a resurgence of the terror group. The SDF confirmed to ABC News that if the U.S. won’t stop the Turkish attack, it will turn to Russia for help.