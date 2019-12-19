President Trump now the third President in American history to be impeached by congress

Six hours of debate on the House Floor ended with an historic impeachment vote and uncertainty for the process going forward.

ABC’s Serena Marshall reports from Washington.

For the third time in history, an American President has been impeached by congress.

“Article one is adopted,” said Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House.

The charges are abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

Democrats say President Trump’s actions left them with no choice. They accuse him of inviting foreign interference in the 2020 election by pressuring Ukraine to investigate one of his Chief Political rivals—former Vice President Joe Biden—then blocking witnesses believed to have direct knowledge of what happened with Ukraine from testifying in the impeachment hearings.

“By his actions, President Trump has broken his oath of office. His conduct continues to undermine our Constitution and threatens our next election,” said Jerry Nadler, U.S. Representative.

The vote was mostly along party lines with not a single Republican voting to impeach President Trump.

While the House was acting, the President was rallying his base in Michigan.

“This lawless, partisan impeachment is a political suicide march for the Democratic party,” said President Trump.

The next step in the impeachment is a Senate trial, but Speaker Pelosi says she is not sure when she will send them the articles.

“Clearly, do you understand when we see what their process is, we will know who and how many we will want to send over,” said Pelosi.

“It looks like the prosecutors are getting cold feet in front of the entire country and second guessing whether they even want to go to trial,” said Mitch McConnell, U.S. Senator.

President Trump responded to the speaker in real time on Twitter, frustrated that the Senate can’t set a date and in his words “put this whole scam into default,” as leaders from both parties are scheduled to meet on the hill and work out the details.