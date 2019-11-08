President Trump ordered to pay $2 million to resolve lawsuit against his children and the Trump Foundation

President Trump has been ordered to pay $2 million in connection with a settlement to resolve a lawsuit against his children and the Trump Foundation.

A New York State Judge filed that decision on Thursday.

The suit accused President Trump and his three eldest children of using the foundation “as little more than a checkbook for Trump’s business and political interests.”

The state’s Attorney General’s Office says the foundation illegally coordinated with the 2016 Trump Presidential Campaign.

A collection of nonprofits will receive President Trump’s $2 million payment.

President Trump’s lawyer described the lawsuit as “politically motivated.”