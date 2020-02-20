President Trump pardons 11

11 people have either been pardoned or had their sentence commuted by President Trump, most of them white collar criminals with personal or financial ties to the president. That includes a former governor who is now out of prison years ahead of schedule.

ABC’s Trevor Ault has the story.

President Trump announced pardons Tuesday for nearly a dozen criminals, many of whom are guilty of white collar crimes or corruption.

“I’m allowed to be totally involved. I’m actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country,” said President Trump.

Now out of prison, his sentence commuted, is disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. The one time apprentice contestant was eight years into a 14 year sentence for trying to sell the former Senate seat of Barack Obama. The Democrat is now grateful for his freedom.

“How do you properly thank someone who has given you back the freedom that’s been stolen from you? I’m a ‘trump-o-crat,” said Rod Blagojevich, former Illinois Governor.

Blagojevich is just one of 11 people receiving pardons or having their sentences commuted by President Trump, who said he made the decisions based on recommendations from friends and associations like personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani’s former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, convicted of tax fraud, received a pardon, as did former San Fransisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. who pleaded guilty in 1998 to concealing an alleged extortion plot. He co-hosted a pre-inauguration party before President Trump took office.

Also pardoned is construction magnate Paul Pogue who pleaded guilty to underpaying taxes. He and his family donated more than $200,000 to Republicans and the President’s re-election campaign.

The president’s decision making process bypassed the traditional pardon procedures which usually go through the justice department.

“They’re the ones that sit there and they evaluate based on all these factors whether a pardon makes sense or doesn’t make sense. It seems none of that happened here,” said Dan Abrams, ABC News Chief Legal Analyst.

President Trump was asked if he plans to pardon long-time friend and advisor Roger Stone. He said Stone has been treated unfairly, but as to a pardon, he hasn’t yet given it any thought.