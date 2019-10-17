President Trump stands by decision to withdrawal U.S. Troops from Syria

A U.S. delegation led by Vice President Mike Pence will be looking to broker a deal to end the crisis in Syria.

VP Pence traveled to Turkey to try to convince Turkish leaders to agree to a cease-fire.

ABC’s Elizabeth Hur is in New York with details.

President Trump is standing by his decision to pull U.S. Troops out of Syria.

“Turkey is taking land from Syria. Syria is not happy about it. Let them work it out,” said President Trump.

The President also tweeted pictures from a White House meeting on Syria. In one tweet he wrote “Do you think they like me?” referring to top Democratic’s who sat stone-faced before walking out of the meeting.

Do you think they like me? pic.twitter.com/TDmUnJ8HtF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

The Do Nothing Democrats, Pelosi and Schumer stormed out of the Cabinet Room! pic.twitter.com/hmP4FNhemv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

“He was insulting, particularly to the speaker. She kept her cool completely, but he called her a third-rate politician,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

“What we witnessed on the part of a President was a meltdown, sad to say,” said Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Pelosi later made one of the pictures President Trump tweeted as her new Twitter cover photo, claiming the President was shaken by this earlier vote in the house.

House Democrats and Republicans voted overwhelmingly to condemn the President’s withdrawal of American Forces from Northern Syria, a move that cleared the way for a planned Turkish assault on Kurdish Forces.

That decision is mounting backlash, even from one of the Presidents closest allies, Senator Lindsey Graham of CNN.

“He will have American blood on his hands if he abandons the Kurds, because ISIS will come back,” said Lindsey Graham, CNN.

“Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years,” said President Trump.

Late Wednesday, the White House released this letter President Trump wrote to the President of Turkey, which reads in part: “Let’s work out a good deal! You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy— and I will.”

As for that White House meeting on Syria, White House Officials maintain that the President was “measured, factual, and decisive” and that Speaker Pelosi walking out was baffling, but not surprising.