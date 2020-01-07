Questions remain over impeachment trial proceedings

This week as Congress returns to Washington, questions remain about the President’s upcoming impeachment trial.

President Trump lashed out at Democrats for pushing what he called a “political hoax” at a time he says he is busy.

This comes as Democrats and Republicans remain in deadlock over how the upcoming Senate trial should proceed.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham insisted that the Republican controlled Senate should change the rules to proceed without the articles of impeachment from the house.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer declared that in order for the trial to be fair, it must include witnesses and documents blocked by the White House.

“If we don’t get the articles this week, then we need to take matters in our own hands,” said Lindsey Graham, (R), South Carolina.

“She has said that she will send the articles of impeachment when she believes she can. She will maximize sending them to get the fairest trial possible,” said Chuck Schumer, (D), New York.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still isn’t saying when she will deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate.