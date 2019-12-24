Released emails appear to show quid pro quo

A newly released batch of White House emails shows that just 90 minutes after that infamous phone call between President Trump and the President of Ukraine, the Pentagon was ordered to suspend military aid and to keep the move quiet.

The 146 pages of emails were obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.

They show that Micheal Duffey, a Senior Official with the Office of Budget Management, emailed the Pentagon to “hold off” on funding to Ukraine and requested they keep it quiet.

That new revelation is adding to the battle over whether new witnesses should testify in the President’s Senate trial.

“If there was ever an argument that we need Mr. Duffey to come testify, this is that information. This email is explosive,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, (D), New York.

The President’s Senate trial was set to start the week of January 6th, but that date is now in jeopardy and will all depend on when Speaker Pelosi decides when to hand those articles of impeachment over to the Senate.