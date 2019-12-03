Report of impeachment hearings to be made public today; judiciary committee to hold impeachment hearing Wednesday

The report of the televised impeachment inquiry hearings will be made public today as the inquiry enters a new phase, with the judiciary committee taking the reins.

Republicans and the President, even as he’s traveling abroad, are still defiant and blasting the whole process.

ABC’s Ines De La Cuetara reports from Washington.

Even in London at the NATO Summit, President Trump has impeachment on his mind.

“The impeachment thing is a hoax. Its turned out to be a hoax. It’s done for purely political gain,” said President Trump.

Back in Washington, the impeachment inquiry is moving full steam ahead.

Trump is accusing Democrats of trying to embarrass him by pushing forward while he’s abroad.

“This is one of the most important journey’s that we make as President and for them to be doing this and saying this and putting an impeachment on the table, which is a hoax to start off with…,” said President Trump.

The House Intelligence Committee plans to release its official impeachment report today, which the judiciary committee could decide to use as the basis for drafting articles of impeachment.

“This is a very important point, which is the evidence on Ukraine is overwhelming, but the evidence on obstruction of Congress is also overwhelming,” said Adam Schiff, Chairman, House Intelligence Committee.

That document is expected to lay out the evidence that, in Democrats view, Trump abused his power when he withheld vital U.S. Military aid from Ukraine to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political opponents.

Republicans released their own official response, arguing in a report that Trump should not be impeached as there is no evidence his actions were done specifically to benefit the 2020 election. Republicans also describe the evidence presented by Democrats as “hearsay, presumptions, and speculation.”

The judiciary committee will now take up the inquiry, holding its first impeachment hearing on Wednesday. The President and his lawyers have decided not to participate.