Republican Senator calls on media to release whistleblower’s name

Republican Senator Rand Paul is calling on the media to release the whistleblower’s name, this comes as the President distances himself from a key witness in the impeachment inquiry.

More witness testimonies from those closed door meetings will be made public today.

ABC’s Megan Tevrizian is in New York with the latest.

Those witness testimonies set to be released are from Kurt Volker, Former Envoy to Ukraine, and Gordon Sondland, the EU Ambassador.

At a rally in Kentucky on Monday night, the President directing fiery remarks at Democrats.

“If the Democrats get in, you will have a depression the likes of which you’ve never seen,” said President Trump.

Getting the most attention this morning is what Senator Rand Paul said about the whistleblower at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

“We also now know the name of the whistleblower. The whistleblower needs to come before congress as a material witness,” said Senator Rand Paul, (R), Kentucky.

On Monday, the first witness transcripts in the impeachment inquiry were released.

Former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch describing a shadow campaign to oust her, lead by the President’s Attorney Rudy Guiliani.

According to the transcript, Ukrainian officials told her Guiliani and his associates “had plans and that they were going to, you know, do things—including to me.”

The President is now trying to distance himself from Yovanovitch, who was later removed from her post.

“I’m sure she’s a very fine woman. I just don’t know much about her,” said President Trump.

On that call with the Ukrainian leader, President Trump called Yovanovitch “bad news” and said she was “going to go through some things.”

Now, there is also word Rudy Guiliani’s associate Lev Parnas is ready to comply with the congressional impeachment inquiry. Parnas reportedly played a key role in assisting Guiliani’s efforts to investigate Former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.