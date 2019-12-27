Republican Senator speaks out as fighting over impeachment continues

As the bitter partisan fight over impeachment continues, a key Republican Senator is now speaking out, saying she was “disturbed” to hear Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say he was in “total coordination” with the White House.

This comes as the President continues to rally against Democrats, accusing them of treating him unfairly.

ABC’s Ines De La Cuetara reports.

President Trump is still on holiday in Florida, but also still fuming over impeachment, firing off a string of attacks on Democrats this morning.

Trump blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, slamming her California district and criticizing her for threatening to delay his Senate trial by withholding articles of impeachment from the Senate.

“She hates the Republican party. She hates all the people that voted for me and the Republican party,” said President Trump.

Pelosi is refusing to take the next steps in the impeachment process, explaining in a letter to her colleagues:

“It now remains for the Senate to present the rules under which we will proceed.”

Democrats are pushing to have new witness testimony and documents as part of the President’s trial, but Republicans already indicated they are likely to reject those requests. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News he will work hand in hand with the President.

“We’ll be working through this process, hopefully in a fairly short period of time, in total coordination with the White House Counsel’s Office,” said Senator Mitch McConnell, (R), Kentucky.

Now, a member of McConnell’s own party is blasting those comments. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican, expressed her concerns on KTUU TV.

“When I heard that, I was disturbed. To me it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense,” said Senator Lisa Murkowski, (R), Alaska.

Murkowski has become the first Republican to publicly voice those concerns.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the two sides have reached an impasse and likely won’t make much progress until after lawmakers return from recess in the new year.