Senate impeachment trial of President Trump continues as pressure builds for former National Security Advisor to testify

The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump continued today with the next phase.

Pressure is building to call former National Security Advisor John Bolton to testify, calls fueled by his unpublished book.

The New York Times has reported that in the unpublished manuscript, Bolton says the President told him explicitly the hold up in military aid to Ukraine was directly tied to the investigations of his political rivals.

During today’s proceedings, Senators submitted questions in writing to Chief Justice John Roberts.

“Is there any way for the Senate to render a fully informed verdict in this case without hearing the testimony of Bolton, Mulvaney and other key eyewitnesses?” said Chief Justice John Roberts, presiding over impeachment trial.

Democratic Senators are eager to get their hands on Bolton’s unpublished book, but there could be a hurdle before it’s published.

The White House has sent a stern warning to Bolton saying it contains classified and top secret information and should not be released.