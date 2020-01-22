Senate impeachment trial of President Trump resumes following a marathon session yesterday

In Washington, President Trump’s impeachment trial will resume this afternoon following a marathon session yesterday.

The fierce debate over the ground rules stretched well past midnight, but the Senate has adopted Mitch McConnell’s resolutions and opening statements will start today.

ABC’s Elizabeth Hur is on Capitol Hill with the latest.

The impeachment trial will resume today with opening statements.

The ground rules are set after Republicans, for now, voted down Democrats’ demands to see the documents and witnesses that were blocked from the House impeachment hearings.

That political fight dragged on for more than 12 hours.

“They will not permit the American people to hear from the witnesses and they lie, and lie, and lie, and lie,” said Representative Jerry Nadler, (D), House Impeachment Manager.

“The only one who should be embarrassed Mr. Nadler is you,” said Pat Cippolone, President Trump’s legal team.

It grew so heated that Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, stepped in to reprimand both sides.

“I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House Managers and the President’s Counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body,” said John Roberts, Chief Justice of the United States.

Democrats offered one amendment after another. All 11 failed.

Many moderate Republicans, like Senator Susan Collins, did push for changes to the rules. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, trying to keep his party united, made last minute revisions allowing existing evidence to be admitted and giving three days instead of two for opening statements.

President Trump says that so far his lawyers are doing a very good job. He says he wants witnesses to be called, but he will leave that up to the Senate to decide.