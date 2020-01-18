Senators sworn in as impeachment proceedings are set to begin

The formal articles of impeachment against President Trump are now in the hands of the Senate, setting the stage for only the third trial to remove a President in American history, with the trial expected to get underway next week.

The House democratic managers who will make the case against President Trump returning to the Senate to read the articles of impeachment.

“Donald J. Trump has abused the powers of the presidency in that using the powers of his high office, President Trump solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States Presidential election.” said Adam Schiff, a representative from California.

The President’s legal team, expected to be led by White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and the President’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow. The President maintains that he did nothing wrong.

“The whole process has been proven to this point to be a sham and illegitimate.” said Hogan Gidley, the White House Deputy Press Secretary.

Overseeing it all is Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, sworn in and then administering the oath to the full senate. During the trial, all 100 members will have to sit silently and weigh the evidence just like jurors do. Cell phones and electronic devices are banned from the chamber. Still unknown, however, is whether new witnesses and evidence will be presented to the Senate.

“They don’t want to see documents they don’t want to hear from eyewitnesses and they don’t want to ignore anything new that comes up.” said Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker.

“Now they want the Senate to redo their homework and rerun their investigation. Even- as in the month- standoff over witnesses- Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani’s has alleged that President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General William Barr were tied directly to the pressure campaign against Ukraine and turned over what his lawyer called a “trove” of data to investigators, denials quickly issued by the White House, The VP and the Attorney General.