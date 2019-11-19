Three state department officials testify during day three of impeachment hearings

President Donald Trump departs O’Hare International Airport after speaking at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Today begins a new round of public testimonies in the house impeachment inquiry.

David Holmes, the Foreign Service Officer who said he overheard a phone call between President Trump and the EU Ambassador, has been added to the list.

This comes as the President himself is hinting he may be willing to testify as well.

This morning begins day three of public testimony from nine witnesses.

Today’s lineup includes three state department officials who listened in on that July 25th phone call to Ukraine, including Jennifer Williams, a Special Adviser to the Vice President, who called it “unusual and inappropriate,” and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council.

Now, a new witness is added to the list for this week—David Holmes, the Diplomat who testified he overheard a phone call between EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland and President Trump.

The transcript of his closed door testimony was released overnight with Holmes telling investigators he remembers the call vividly because of it’s candor.

Holmes says he heard Sondland tell Trump that the President of Ukraine “loves your ass.”

When probed if President Trump cared about Ukraine, Holmes said Sondland responded “not at all” and that he only cared about “this Biden investigation that Giuliani is pushing.”

This morning, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dodged questions about why he has declined to offer public support to state department employees—like Marie Yovanovitch, Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine—who have been caught up in the impeachment inquiry.

“I’m happy to talk about Ukraine policy. I’m not going to get into the issues surrounding the Democrat impeachment inquiry. Just not going to do it today,” said Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State.

This comes as President Trump says he is strongly considering testifying in the impeachment probe after this informal offer from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“The President could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth he wants, if he wants too,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (D), California.

President Trump tweeted overnight that impeachment “was always a planned coup and radical left Democrats will suffer at the polls in 2020.”

Mark Levin speaking one week after I took office. This was always a planned COUP and the Radical Left Democrats will suffer at the polls in 2020! pic.twitter.com/XHd5grQUaM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019

The most anticipated witness to testify this week is EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who will testify tomorrow.