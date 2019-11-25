Top Official at U.S. Navy out of a job over handling of the war crimes case of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher

The top Official at the U.S. Navy is out of a job this morning over the way he handled the war crimes case of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.

ABC’s Ines De La Cuetara has more on the big shake up at the Pentagon.

This morning, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, the Top Official at the U.S. Navy, was forced out over his handling of a disciplinary review of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s standing to remain a SEAL, by retaining his trident pin.

Spencer clashed with the White House and President Trump’s involvement over the issue after Gallagher’s conviction in a military court.

Gallagher was acquitted by a military court of war crimes in the killing of a teenage ISIS prisoner in Iraq, but was convicted for illegally posing with the teen’s corpse. He was then demoted in rank.

“This is all about ego and retaliation,” said Eddie Gallagher, U.S. Navy SEAL.

The President disagreed with the decision and intervened last week, ordering the Navy to promote Gallagher back to his rank and restore his pay and pension, while also pardoning two other service members accused of war crimes.

Trump also publicly slammed the Navy for launching a review that could strip Gallagher, a decorated veteran, of his status as a Navy SEAL.

“I just want to retire peacefully with all the honors that I have earned and get back to my family,” said Gallagher.

Trump tweeted:

The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

I was not pleased with the way that Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s trial was handled by the Navy. He was treated very badly but, despite this, was completely exonerated on all major charges. I then restored Eddie’s rank. Likewise, large cost overruns from past administration’s….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

Spencer responded he does not consider tweets an order and writing in his resignation letter to the President said, “I cannot, in good conscience, obey an order that I believe violates the sacred oath I took.”

Defense Secretary Esper accuses Spencer of going behind his back when he secretly met with White House Officials last week, writing in a statement he “lost trust and confidence in him regarding his lack of candor over conversations with the White House.”

Esper says the review into Gallagher’s standing as a Navy SEAL has now been cancelled.

This morning, he revealed that the decision to let Gallagher retire as a Navy SEAL with his trident pin came from President Trump.