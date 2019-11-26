U.S. Supreme Court grants emergency request to block House Subpoena for President Trump’s financial records

President Donald Trump won a temporary legal victory Monday as the U.S. Supreme Court grants his emergency request to block a House Subpoena for his financial records.

The House of Representatives subpoenaed the records from President Trump’s long time accounting firm.

The President is fighting on several fronts to keep that information from becoming public.

Now, both sides must present their arguments about whether the court should agree to hear President Trump’s appeal.

The ruling issued Monday set up an expedited schedule for that.

Trump’s attorney’s must file the opening brief on or before December 5th.