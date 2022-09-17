More than 30 local American military veterans are on their way to our nation’s capitol for a special trip.

“Warriors to Washington” is taking 35 veterans on a weekend tour to see a number of historic sights, including Mount Vernon, the National Archives and the National Mall. They will also check out the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon.

The entire trip is paid for by “Warriors to Washington” as a way to honor those who have served our country.

“For the time that they spend away from home, the things that they do on behalf of the nation, this is our way of saying thanks. And to take them to an important place in national history, to take them somewhere that is really steeped in the historic tradition in the United States, and say thank you to them,” said Joe Pfadt, president, Warriors to Washington.

The group of veterans will return on Sunday after a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.