WATCH LIVE: House transfers articles of impeachment to Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Monday, the House passed the Bush Coin Act, which would put Former Pres. George H. W. Bush's image on a dollar coin and his wife, First Lady Barbara Bush, on the First Spouse $10 commemorative coin.

Texas Republican Congressman Roger Williams says his friend and fellow Texan shared more than just a passion for America’s favorite pastime, they also shared a passion for politics.