Witness Fiona Hill sending a strong message to those questioning Russian interference in the 2016 election as impeachment hearings continue

Yesterday, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, testified there was a quid pro quo and that everyone, including the Secretary of State and Vice President, knew about the pressure campaign on Ukraine.

Rachel Scott reports.

This morning in the impeachment investigation of President Trump, witness Fiona Hill sends a strong message to those questioning Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did. This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves,” said Fiona Hill.

Hill, a Russia expert and former Senior White House adviser, reported directly to former National Security Adviser John Bolton and offered a window into conversations with central figures in the west wing.

In her closed door testimony, she told lawmakers Bolton was angry about the involvement of the President’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine matters. Quoting Bolton as calling Giuliani “a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.”

The role of Giuliani has surfaced repeatedly in the impeachment probe. Diplomat David Holmes also testifying today, saying there were questions.

“In fact, at one point, someone wondered aloud about why Mr. Giuliani was so active in the media with respect to Ukraine. My recollection is that Ambassador Sondland stated, ‘d***** Rudy, every time Rudy gets involved he goes and f*** everything up,'” said David Holmes, Political Counselor, U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

Holmes also detailed the conversation he overhead between Sondland and the President.

“Then I heard President Trump ask, ‘so, he’s gonna do the investigation?’ Ambassador Sondland replied that ‘he’s gonna do it,’ adding that ‘President Zelensky will do anything you ask him to do,'” said Holmes.

As the impeachment investigation intensifies, the Trump administration has attempted to block staffers from cooperating, calling the probe unconstitutional and partisan.

President Trump tweeted this morning, encouraging Republicans to keep fighting tough, saying they are dealing with human scum.

Corrupt politician Adam Schiff’s lies are growing by the day. Keep fighting tough, Republicans, you are dealing with human scum who have taken Due Process and all of the Republican Party’s rights away from us during the most unfair hearings in American History…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

We know the President will meet with Republican Senators at the White House today as he continues to fight the impeachment investigation.