Dr. Rachel Levine answers questions from senators in confirmation hearing

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine meets with the media at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. in May 2020. President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)

Dr. Rachel Levine took questions from senators in her hearing to be confirmed for the Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services position.

Levine was nominated by President Joe Biden, elevating from her former position of Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Her hearing was held jointly with Surgeon General nominee Vivek Murthy.

Levine worked in conjunction with Governor Tom Wolf to handle the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania. She was applauded by many people for her efforts in handling the pandemic.

Levine was introduced in the hearing by Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.) Casey serves on the committee that was in charge of asking questions to the nominees.

Patty Murray (D-Wa.) is the majority lead of the committee, and was in charge of leading the hearing. She announced her intention to nominate both Levine and Murthy as quickly as possible.