Student loan relief extended through Jan. 31

Student loan borrowers will now have another month of relief when making payments.

Secretary of Education Betsy Devos placed an extension on the relief period, moving the new expiration date to January 31.

The relief period began in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing borrowers to stop making monthly payments without penalty, and placing a zero percent interest rate on federal loans.

Initially, the relief was set to expire on December 31.

